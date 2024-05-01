Three Children Among 4 Charred to Death in Gas Cylinder Blast in Bihar

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 1, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

Updated : 23 hours ago

Three Children Among 4 Charred to Death in Gas Cylinder Blast in Bihar

According to the family, Sahiba was cooking food with her three little children nearby when the gas cylinder exploded leading to their death. The family accused doctors at the hospital of medical negligence saying the victims did not receive treatment on time.

Purnia: In a tragic incident reported from Bihar, four people were charred to death in a gas cylinder blast in Kishanganj district of Purnia division of the state, an official said on Wednesday.

Three Children Among 4 Charred to Death in Gas Cylinder Blast in Bihar

The incident took place at Pauakhali village of Sadar police station area of Kishanganj district. Local sources said that the cooking gas cylinder exploded while a woman was cooking food for the family. In the gas explosion, six people including many children were burnt in the incident.

All of them were immediately admitted to the local hospital but seeing their critical condition, they were referred to Purnia Medical College, where four people died during treatment, an official said. Three children are also among the deceased. The condition of two people is still critical at the hospital.

An official said that the woman Sahiba was cooking food with her three children sitting next to her while the rest of the family was sitting in the courtyard when the blast took place, Roshan Begum, Sahiba's mother said.

She said her daughter, two grandsons and a granddaughter died due to burn injuries. The family also alleged medical negligence by the doctors at the hospital. “If they had been treated on time in the hospital, their lives could have been saved but the madam who treats them here scolded us and told us to take them to Bhagalpur," Begum said.

The family took all the injured to the local hospital but seeing their critical condition, the doctor referred them to Purnia Medical College where Sahiba and her three children 5-year-old Aneesh, 4-year-old Anisha and 8-year-old Aarushi died during treatment. The condition of Shabnam and her brother remains critical.

  1. Read more: Bandhwari Landfill in Gurugram Catches Fire; 4th Fire Incident Reported from Area This Month
  2. Six Charred to Death As House Made of Tin Catches Fire At Bihar's Rohtas
Last Updated :23 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.