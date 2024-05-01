Purnia: In a tragic incident reported from Bihar, four people were charred to death in a gas cylinder blast in Kishanganj district of Purnia division of the state, an official said on Wednesday.

Three Children Among 4 Charred to Death in Gas Cylinder Blast in Bihar

The incident took place at Pauakhali village of Sadar police station area of Kishanganj district. Local sources said that the cooking gas cylinder exploded while a woman was cooking food for the family. In the gas explosion, six people including many children were burnt in the incident.

All of them were immediately admitted to the local hospital but seeing their critical condition, they were referred to Purnia Medical College, where four people died during treatment, an official said. Three children are also among the deceased. The condition of two people is still critical at the hospital.

An official said that the woman Sahiba was cooking food with her three children sitting next to her while the rest of the family was sitting in the courtyard when the blast took place, Roshan Begum, Sahiba's mother said.

She said her daughter, two grandsons and a granddaughter died due to burn injuries. The family also alleged medical negligence by the doctors at the hospital. “If they had been treated on time in the hospital, their lives could have been saved but the madam who treats them here scolded us and told us to take them to Bhagalpur," Begum said.

The family took all the injured to the local hospital but seeing their critical condition, the doctor referred them to Purnia Medical College where Sahiba and her three children 5-year-old Aneesh, 4-year-old Anisha and 8-year-old Aarushi died during treatment. The condition of Shabnam and her brother remains critical.