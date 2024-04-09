Six Charred to Death As House Made of Tin Catches Fire At Bihar's Rohtas

Rohtas (Bihar): Six people including three children and three women died tragically in a fire here on Tuesday, April 9. The incident took place in Rohtas's Kachhwa district where a house made of tin caught fire and got burnt.

As per police, the fire broke out after a spark from the transformer was noticed. Slowly, the fire spread far and wide and the house was set ablaze, injuring all members of the family. After receiving information about the matter, the local police rushed to the spot and took cognisance of the matter.

Relief and rescue work has begun with the help of local people. Detailed information in this matter is awaited.