Three BJP-Linked Youths Held for Molesting Minor Daughter of Same Party Leader

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Fed up with harassment, the teenage daughter of a female BJP Mahila Morcha leader died by suicide in Rampur's Kotwali area near the Civil Lines by hanging herself, police said. The police have registered a case on the complaint of the family and have launched a probe.

The accused have been identified as Kunal Gupta, Om Vashishtha, and Abhishek Chandra. Sources said that the accused belongs to a BJP family as well. The girl's mother alleged that some youths used to tease her daughter while going to school. She alleged that the harassment increased after they complained to the family of the accused.

On Tuesday, finally, a written agreement had been reached regarding this following which the three accused youth entered the house and threatened to rape the teenage girl and also filmed an obscene video, making it viral. Ashamed by this, the girl decided to take her life.

Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi said that right after the written agreement was signed, the boys came and hurled abuses at the girl, finding her alone at her house. They also threatened to shame he online, which triggered her conscience and led her to hang herself.

On receiving information about the incident, Civil Lines Kotwali police rushed to the spot and took cognisance of the matter. They sent the body for post-mortem of the student's body by evening itself. Civil Lines Kotwali in-charge Ajay Mishra said that legal action is being taken against the accused on the complaint of the relatives of the deceased.

Suicide is not a solution.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Read More: