The Kerala Story Keeps Pot Boiling This Poll Season; Organisations at Loggerheads over Screening

Kozhikode: The Kerala Story, which made headlines last year, continues to keep the pot boiling in the Southern state this poll season. Several organisations are at loggerheads over screening of the controversial movie with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing his displeasure over the move of its screening on Doordarshan.

After the national broadcaster, a church in Kerala also screened the controversial movie The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, for teenagers as part of an "intensive training programme".

The Idukki Diocese, under the prominent Syro Malabar Catholic Church, screened the movie for students studying in classes 10, 11, and 12, and asked them to discuss the film and write a review.

After Idukki Diocese, Thamarassery and Thalassery Diocese are all set to screen the controversial movie 'The Kerala Story'. The film will be displayed in various places by the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM) under the diocese, which is slated for April 13.

Thamarassery KCYM has also expressed its appreciation to the Diocese of Idukki for the screening of the movie. KCYM, under the Thalassery Diocese, also praised the Idukki Diocese for showing the controversial film Kerala Story and stated that it is an example.

Controversy over screening

As the Muslim community in Kerala celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with traditional fervour, marking the culmination of the one-month-long religious fasting, the issue has found its way just ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

During the sermons at the mosques, religious leaders urged devotees to uphold values of compassion, fraternity and social harmony and live a life adhering to the values of Islam.

While addressing the faithful at the famed Palayam Juma Masjid here, Imam V P Suhaib Maulavi cautioned against attempts by vested interests to create division in society.

He said the screening of the controversial movie 'The Kerala Story' and the ongoing discussions revolving around it were part of such attempts.

"Such movies are propagating things that are completely baseless. I have only one thing to tell to those people who screen such movies ... we should not be become tools in the hands of those who spread lies," Maulavi said.

An art should not be something that creates division in society, on the other hand it should be the one which persuades people to live a harmonious life.

During his sermon, prominent Islamic scholar Hussain Madavoor also criticised the Bollywood film saying that there is no love jihad in the country as claimed by the movie.

Church initiative

Despite facing criticism from different groups over the screening of the controversial film "The Kerala Story" within church premises, a division of the Kerala Catholic Bishop Council reaffirmed its decision to conduct awareness programmes aimed at addressing societal issues and protecting young people from potential negative influences.

Sudipto Sen-directed "The Kerala Story", which hit theatres last year, tells the story of a group of women from Kerala who were forced to convert to Islam and join terror outfit ISIS.

Without referring to the film, the Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance, under the KCBC, came out with a statement, saying that terrorism and betrayals in the name of romantic relationships are reality of the time, and the Church used to give cautionary directives accepting this fact.

KCBC is the highest authority within the Catholic Church in the state. The conspicuous moves by some vested interests, taking advantage of the loopholes and benefits of the law, have been exposed through that, the Commission said.

The justification of the Commission, under the apex church body, came a day after the screening of the controversial Bollywood film by the Idukki Diocese had triggered a widespread row in Kerala.

The Idukki Diocese offered an explanation that the movie was exhibited to the teenagers as part of an intensive training programme to "create awareness about love relationships and their consequences and dangers. Doordarshan last week, has drawn sharp reactions cutting across politics in Kerala since its release.

In a Facebook post, the Commission accused the authorities of doing nothing, even though it was pointed out several times about the girls being cheated and misusing the Special Marriage Act. It also criticised the media for allegedly covering up facts in this regard.

"Under such circumstances when administrations continue to ignore such issues and the media conceal the facts, the Church comes up with awareness for the faithful. There is no need for anyone to get annoyed or misunderstand," the Commission added.

The church leadership and the dioceses would definitely go ahead with constant awareness drives against social evils to prevent youngsters from falling into any trap. The reaction of the KCBC's Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance comes amidst opposition of various political leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the screening of the controversial film by Idukki Diocese.

The film is the story of three girls, Shalini, Nimah, and Geetanjali, who are manipulated by their roommate, Asifa, into converting to another religion. It also shows how men were allegedly brainwashed into wooing Hindu and Christian women in Kerala in the name of love, converting them, and convincing them to join war zones.