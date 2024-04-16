Temple on Bike: Visit This Unique Village in Rajasthan Where Devotee's Worship 'Bullet Baba'

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): In India, devotees often throng to temples from far and wide to worship their beloved Gods and Goddesses. However, have you ever heard of a motorbike temple? Well, yes!

In the Chotila village near Pali town, located about 50 kilometers from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, people come to worship the lord in this vehicular temple, popularly known as 'Om Banna Dham' or 'Bullet Baba Temple'.

The Royal Enfield Bullet with the number plate RNJ 7773 belonging to the late Om Singh Rathod, is worshipped by hundreds of people who come here everyday near the Pali-Jodhpur National Highway to pray.

HISTORY: About 30 years ago, Rathod, son of Thakur Jog Singh Rathod, had died in a road accident in this village after his bike collided with a tree. Rohat police station reached the spot, confiscated the bike and took it to the police station.

However, shockingly, the bike disappeared from the police station and returned to the spot on its own. This happened a couple of times following which people started considering the vehicle to be divine. Since the, they started worshipping the vehicle as 'Om Banna' as a folk deity.

In the last two decades, Om Banna has gained popularity from far and wide. As per a popular belief, those who worship Banna are protected from road accidents. A trust has been formed to looks after the temple.

NAVRATRI SPECIAL: A huge crowd is observed here, especially during Navratri. Throughout these nine days, special arrangements are made for the devotees who flock her in huge numbers.

Over the past decades, facilities have been upgraded and multiple new services have been introduced. Om Banna temples have been built at several places in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

SHORT FILM: A filmmaker also made a short film named 'Dug Dug' in 2021 on a story similar to the history of Banna. Although the characters, place and circumstances have been changed in the movie, the storyline is exactly related to that of the late Om Singh Rathore.

The film was also telecasted at the Toronto Film Festival, and was highly praised. However, Om Banna's followers opposed this film.