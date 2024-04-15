No VIP Darshan in Ayodhya Ram Temple on Ram Navami: Temple Trust Issues Guidelines

Ayodhya: Lakhs of devotees are likely to gather at Ramnagari in Ayodhya to take part in Ram Navami celebrations. Due to security reasons, VIP darshan arrangements have been stopped for four consecutive days from April 15 to 18. According to Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Trust, the online-booked tickets that were issued earlier will be cancelled now.

Trust member Dr Anil Mishra said that preparations have been completed for passenger facilities in the complex. The General Secretary of the Trust also said that on the day of Ram Navami, devotees will enter through seven lines from the Janmabhoomi Path for the darshan. Prasad will also be distributed while leaving the temple premises, but there will be no compromise regarding security in the darshan system.

Devotees will enter Ram Temple only under peaceful and security standards and should not carry mobile phones, shoes, or other items with them, Rai added. The city is divided into seven zones and 39 sectors and the Civil Police, RAF, SDRF, NDRF and PAC have been deployed there. The security arrangements have been tightened from Saryu Ghat to the temple.

The Superintendent of Police, Madhuban Singh, said that this year on Ram Navami, there is a possibility of a huge crowd gathering in Ayodhya. Dividing the entire area into zones and sectors, the main static points have also been created.

Additional Superintendents of Police have also been appointed in each zone and deputy superintendents of police and inspectors have been appointed in each sector.

In addition, static points have been created, inspectors, sub-inspectors and head constables have been deployed there. The police, NDRF, SDRF and two PAC companies of flood relief have also been deployed to secure the place. More than 11 additional superintendents of police, 150 inspectors, 400 sub-inspectors and 1,100 constables will be present in the fair area.