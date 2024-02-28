Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court Rejects Second Bail Plea of Former Minister Senthil Balaji

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 31 minutes ago

Second bail plea of former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case has been rejected by Madras High Court. ED arrested Senthil Balaji in connection with a money laundering case linked to cash-for jobs scam.

Chennai: The Madras High Court dismissed the bail petition filed by former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who has been lodged in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in connection with a money laundering case.

This was the second time in four months, that the DMK leader's plea for enlargements in bail being rejected by the High Court.

On Wednesday, the bail plea came up before Justice N Anand Venkatesh. The Judge, observing that Senthil Balaji has been in judicial custody for the past 8 months, directed the Special Court which has been trying the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases to complete the trial on a day-to-day basis and complete the probe within three months.

The Kongu region strongman was arrested by the central agency on June 14, 2023. The agency picked him up after a marathon investigation which culminated with the former Minister collapsing during the probe and undergoing a heart surgery.

The ED's money laundering case is linked to a 'purported' cash-for-jobs scam which unfolded during the AIADMK regime. He was holding the portfolio of Transport during the previous Jayalalithaa's regime.

On August 12, the central agency filed a charge-sheet - against Senthil Balaji - that ran into to 3,000 pages. His previous bail plea moved before the High Court on October 19 was dismissed by the court. Local court has rejected his bail pleas thrice.

