Tamil Nadu: Annamalai Supporter Chops His Finger after Hearing That He Is Not Going to Win

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): As the first and single phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu is to be held tomorrow (April 19), campaigning for the election ended on Wednesday, April 17 at 6 pm.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief and Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency candidate K Annamalai was wrapping up his campaign in the Balan Nagar area when a person in the crowd suddenly cut off his left index finger, sources said.

Bystanders who saw this rescued him and admitted him to Coimbatore Government Hospital for treatment. He is being treated there. In the primary investigation, it was revealed that he is Durai Ramalingam from the Andal Mullipallam area of Cuddalore district and he joined the BJP in 2014 and has been the BJP vice president of Cuddalore district.

In this case, Durai Ramalingam said that, while he had come to Coimbatore for the past 10 days and campaigned door-to-door in support of the BJP candidate Annamalai, he cut off his left index finger in Coimbatore because a friend told him that Annamalai would lose at the end of the campaign.

The incident of cutting off a party official's finger after saying that BJP president Annamalai will not win in the upcoming parliamentary elections has created a sensation in Coimbatore.

DMK has fielded Ganapathi Rajkumar from Coimbatore while the AIADMK has fielded Singai Ramachandran and the fate of the trio will be sealed on Friday. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.