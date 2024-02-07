CAG Report: Suvendu Adhikari to Meet Governor over FIR Against Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari would lead a delegation of BJP leaders in a meeting with state Governor CV Ananda Bose on February 9 to demand an FIR against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several of her Cabinet ministers over gross irregularities as mentioned in the CAG report.

Though Banerjee has rubbished such claims stating that the report spoke about 2003 when her party was not in power, Adhikari upped te ante raising pertinent questions.

"What happened in 2016? What is the CM hiding? Why isn't it being discussed in the Assembly? Actually, she knows nothing about economics. Earlier she was dependent on the then Finance Minister Amit Mitra and now she looks to the corrupt HK Dwivedi (former Chief Secretary). Does she know what CAG is? She has always been kept in the dark over it," said the Nandigram MLA who raised the issue in the state Assembly.

Adhikari also regretted how rampant corruption is afflicting the state. "Even the state government has admitted to fake job cards," he said.

Adhikari also took swipes at Banerjee for skipping the One Nation One Election Meeting. "Who wants to meet her? Even Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal didn't give her time. Nobody wants to waste time on her," he said.