Suspected ULFA-I Militants Open Fire at Assam Rifles in Tinsukia

Tinsukia (Assam): In a horrific ambush on security forces reported from Assam, suspected ULFA (I) militants attacked an Assam Rifles vehicle at Margherita in Tinsukia district on Tuesday April 16, official sources said.

The gruesome ambush of militant outfits took place around 8 am on the hill road of Namdang on Margherita- Changlang Road. Locals said there were two grenade blasts in the ambush and a horrific exchange of fire between the two sides.

Locals suspect that an Assam Rifles jawan was injured in the ambush carried out by suspected ULFA (I).

Subsequently, army helicopters rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations and a large team of Assam Rifles was present and continued the operation against the extremist group.

Although the locals suspect that an Assam Rifles jawan was injured, no accurate information has been received so far as the police and army of the entire area have made tight security arrangements.

Notably the incident has taken place at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Assam later in the evening to campaign for the BJP candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024.

The United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) has claimed responsibility for the attack on Assam Rifles in the Namdang Forest of Margherita.

In a statement issued in this regard, the banned outfit said that “Today on 16/04/2024 at around 7:45 a.m. the soldiers of the organization "United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) carried out a military operation named "Operation Revenge" in the name of "Martyer 2nd Lt Gyan Asom, Sergeant Major Yangon Asom and Lt Uday Asom" against the 13 Assam Rifles of the colonial Indian Force in Namdang forest area of Margherita bordering Assam-Arunachal Pradesh in which Several vehicles of the occupying forces were damaged and several army personnel were seriously injured".

"However, the colonial force prevented any person from entering the spot to cover the humiliation and immediately airlifted the injured soldiers to the hospital. In view of this, journalist friends were deprived of real information, but the scene of the soldiers being taken away by helicopter proves that the soldiers were injured," the banned outfit said.