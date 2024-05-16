Suspected Individual Held With Arms and Ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara: Army

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Security forces on Thursday claimed to have apprehended a suspected individual and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The identity of the arrested person was not immediately known.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a spokesperson for the Srinagar based Chinar Corps said, “Based on specific inputs from intelligence agencies, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army, BSF Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir Police, on the intervening night of 15-16 May in general area Lunahare, Panzgam, Kupwara. One suspected individual has been apprehended along with recovery of 02xPistols, 10×Hand Grenades and other war-like stores”.

Significantly, the arrest of the person came close on the heels of another joint operation by the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir in Amrohi Tangdhar area of the frontier district in north Kashmir.

In a statement issued in this regard, the Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said in a post on X, “On specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in general area Amrohi, Tangdhar, Kupwara on 15 May 24. During the search, 02xPistols, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered”.

The recovery of the arms and ammunition in Tangdhar came four days after the Army made the recovery of another arms and ammunition haul in a similar operation in north Kashmir's Bandipora district of north Kashmir. The Bandipora operation named Operation Bonakut was carried out jointly by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.