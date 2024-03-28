Sukhu Accuses BJP of Horse-Trading, Says Congress Will Win All 6 Seats in Bypolls

Shimla: Despite rumblings at Congress's ranks before the Lok Sabha election, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu exuded confidence, declaring that his party will win all six Assembly seats in by-elections. At the same time, he accused the BJP of indulging in horse trading to lure Congress leaders with cash and kind.

His comment came barely days after six Congress MLAs deserted Congress party and just switched allegiance to the BJP. Former Himachal Pradesh MLA Sudhir Sharma, who are among the rebels and joined the BJP, has embarrassed Sukhu for not installing the statue of former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh as a mark of respect for him. Notwithstanding the rebellion, Sukhu put up a brave front.

"We are ready for the Lok Sabha elections. Congress will win all six Assembly seats (where by-elections are being held)...", said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister. The by-election will be held in Himachal Pradesh as six Congress MLAs resigned from the party and joined the BJP.

He further said that the fact that the BJP announced all six Congress rebels as candidates for by-elections has proved that they were involved in horse-trading in Rajya Sabha elections. Speaking on the occasion of his birthday at his official residence in Shimla, Sukhu expressed hope that the Congress party will win in Parliamentary polls and Assembly by-elections in the state.

"This has proven that they have done horse trading in Himachal Pradesh, they tried to destabilize the government here with money power but they could not do it with the grace of God. The people of the state will teach them a lesson as they have played with the sentiments of the people of the state. They were elected on the Congress symbol and voted in favour of the BJP candidate. On June 1, the people of the state will teach them a lesson that this kind of politics is not liked by the people. In Dev Bhumi, people have faith in God. Now this is a battle of justice and injustice. We shall win the elections," said CM Sukhu.

Congress in quandary over tickets

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh said that the decision on distributing tickets will be made after talking to the high command and holding a meeting in the national capital on April 5 and 6. Pratibha Singh said, "Today, we had a meeting of the Coordination Committee. Senior leaders attended the meeting, and everyone's opinion was heard. We will take it to the high command so that, they too make a decision on tickets soon, so that we can launch our candidates on the field and win. She further said that in the meeting held today, discussions were held on the new candidates who would be given the ticket.

"Discussions were held on the new candidates who would be given the ticket. A meeting has been called once again on April 5 and April 6 in Delhi. We will take our opinions to the high command. Their decisions would be followed," she further added.

She further said that in the meeting held today, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri and senior members of the party were present. The ruling Congress is yet to announce its Lok Sabha candidates from the state. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs and their eventual switch to the BJP will be held on June 1.