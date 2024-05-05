Rajasthan: SOG Announces Cash Rewards for Information on 12 Accused in SI Recruitment Examination

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Special Operations Group (SOG) on May 4 announced cash rewards for providing information on 12 absconding accused involved in the paper leak case of (SI) recruitment examination of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

As per sources, the maximum reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced on the mastermind Unique alias Pankaj Bhambhu, for his alleged connection with the leak of the police sub-inspector recruitment examination 2021 paper case.

A reward of Rs 50,000 have been set on six accused, including Porav Kolar, Hanuman Meena, Shaitan Ram Bishnoi, Sammi Bishnoi, Rinku Sharma and Vinod Kumar Revad. In addition to this, Rs 25,000 award has been set for Bhanwar Lal, Deepak Rahad, Varsha Bishnoi and Sunil Beniwal.



Bhambhu had allegedly stolen examination papers from the Jaipur centre and sent it to Bishnoi following which he fled the country. A senior official said that a case against the accused has been registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 477, 477A, 201, 109, 408, 409, 34, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, 4, 5, 6 of the Rajasthan Public Examination Act 1992, and 66D of the IT Act.

SOG Deputy Inspector General, Paris Deshmukh, said that investigation revealed that Bhambhu had stolen the papers from the Ravindra Bal Bharti School in Jaipur. "He secured government jobs for his friends and family members with the help pf multiple recruitment competitions and benefitted from them," the official added.

“Bhambhu had hidden inside a school in the Hasanpura area of Jaipur, where he used a cutter to stealthily open envelopes containing SI question papers before sealing them. Bhambhu is also being traced for his possible involvement in several cases of paper leaks, which allowed him to accumulate a hefty fortune and buy expensive vehicles and phones,” said an official, seeking anonymity.