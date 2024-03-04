15 Trainees, Including Topper Detained in SI Exam Paper Leak Case: Rajasthan SOG

Jaipur: The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on Monday detained 15 trainee sub-inspectors (SI) in connection with a SI exam paper leak case. The SIs, including the topper of the exam, are being interrogated, police officials said.

Taking to its X handle to inform the development, Rajasthan Police said that action is being taken by the SIT formed to curb paper leak incidents. In a major crackdown on gangs involved in paper leaks, the SIT, under the leadership of ADG (SOG-ATS), has registered a new case and detained the suspects in the SI exam case. Police tweeted that 15 suspicious trainees including the exam topper have been detained.

The SIs were undergoing training at the Rajasthan Police Academy in Jaipur and the Police Training Centre in Kishangarh after cracking the SI Recruitment Exam, 2021.

The SOG team reached the Rajasthan Police Academy and the Police Training School this morning and detained the 15 trainee SIs. They were then taken to the SOG headquarters in Jaipur, where they are now being interrogated, police said. It has been learnt that SOG-ATS ADG VK Singh will make a big revelation regarding the entire matter very soon.

Earlier, SOG had arrested a trainee SI, Daluram, who was undergoing training at Rajasthan Police Academy, on 2 February. Investigations revealed that Daluram had arranged a dummy candidate, Harchand of Sanchore, to appear at the examination in his place.

The SOG has already arrested Jagdish Vishnoi, the mastermind of the paper leak gang. The investigators expect to make a major breakthrough after interrogating all the detained SIs. Following which, action will be taken, police added.