RO ARO Exam Fiasco: Examination Controller Ajay Tiwari Removed from UP Public Service Commission

Lucknow/Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday removed Controller of Examination Ajay Kumar Tiwari from the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission in connection with the RO-ARO (Review and Assistant Review Officer) recruitment exam paper leak.

Sources said Tiwari has been removed from the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission after being prima facie accused of malpractice. "He has been shifted to the Revenue Council,'" they added.

According to sources, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is likely to take stringent action against other officers of the Police Service Board and Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The Opposition led by the Samajwadi Party is constantly raising questions and targeting the BJP government. Assistant Review Officer and Review Officer recruitment exam papers were leaked. Similarly, the paper was leaked in the police recruitment exam. About 60 lakh youth of Uttar Pradesh appeared for this exam.

After this, the government had to cancel this exam and it will be organised in the next six months. The Reviewing Officer/Assistant Reviewing Officer (Preliminary) (RO-ARO) Exam was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on February 11.

It is understood that the Chief Minister also directed that the case should be referred to the Special Task Force (STF) to identify the persons involved in this type of criminal act and take strict legal and punitive action against them. STF will complete its investigation as soon as possible and action will be taken against all responsible persons involved in this act.

Meanwhile, addressing a programme in Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the youth that no one can play with their future. "If anyone does this then he will rot in jail for life. Not only this, the government will also confiscate the property," Yogi said while addressing the function of distributing smartphone tablets to the students at the Government Jubilee Inter College grounds on Sunday.