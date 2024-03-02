UPPSC's RO-ARO Exam Cancelled over Paper Leak Reports, Re-Examination within 6 Months: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) (RO-ARO) Examination, 2023 conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on February 11 following reports of paper leaks.

This comes a day after two persons were arrested for their involvement in the paper leak of police recruitment exam, which was held on February 17 and 18.

The decision to cancel the RO-ARO exam was taken after reviewing the exam process and the complaints on Saturday. Complaints were received about question papers allegedly going viral on social media ahead of the examination. After examining the evidence and the commission's report, Yogi called for cancellation of both the sessions of the exam. A re-examination will be conducted within the next six months, Yogi added.

This apart, he ordered handing over the case to the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police so as to identify the accused involved in the case and to take strict legal and punitive action against them. STF has been asked to complete its investigation as soon as possible.

STF, which is already probing a previous paper leak case of the Uttar Pradesh Recruitment and Promotion Board exam arrested two accused from Vibhuti Khand area.

The accused, Ajay Singh Chauhan and Sonu Singh Yadav, residents of Prayagraj district, were members of the gang involved in leaking question papers of competitive exams. The two have been booked under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating by inducement), 467 (forgery of valuable documents), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 368 (extortion through fear of death) under the IPC.

Earlier, examinees of the RO-ARO recruitment examination demanded its cancellation and re-examination on the lines of the police recruitment examination.