Karnataka Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Prajwal Revanna in Sexual Abuse Case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court has issued an arrest warrant against JDS leader and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is an accused in sexual abuse cases in Karnataka. The arrest warrant was issued based on an application filed by the SIT, which is investigating into the sexual abuse allegations against the Janata Dal (Secular) leader.

After the case was registered, Prajwal Revanna, who has gone abroad, has been declared as absconding. A blue corner has been issued against him but still he is still hiding. As a result of this, the legal process to issue a red corner notice was underway. The SIT (Special Investigation Team) had informed the court about the legal steps taken so far to arrest Prajwal Revanna.

The SIT also told the court about the lookout notices and blue corner notices that had been already issued against Revanna and that there was no need to submit the original charge sheet. Based on the submissions of SIT, the court has issued the arrest warrant against Prajwal Revanna.

Meanwhile, several obstacles have cropped up for issuing the red corner notice against the accused. A charge sheet has to be filed against the accused before seeking his arrest abroad, officials said.

The sexual abuse case has been filed against Prajwal Revanna at Holenarasipur Police station. SIT has taken statements of women victims in the Prajwal Revanna case. The SIT team is waiting for the return of the accused Hassan MP who is currently abroad.