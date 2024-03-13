Paper Leak Case: Sub-Inspector, Trainee Officer Arrested in Rajasthan

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Sub-Inspector and a Trainee Officer Arrested following a paper leak case in Rajasthan.

V. K. Singh, the Additional Director General of Police and the head of the Special Investigation Team, said that accused Jagdish Sihag had fixed Varsha as a proxy candidate for his sister Indubala and cousin Bhagwati for the recruitment of sub-inspectors in 2021.

Jaipur: A sub-inspector, Jagdish Sihag, and his sister and a trainee officer of the Rajasthan Police, Indubala, were arrested on Tuesday owing to a probe into the alleged question papers leak case for the recruitment of sub-inspectors in 2021, sources confirmed.

Additional Director General of Police and the head of Special Investigation Team V K Singh said that Sihag had fixed Varsha as a dummy candidate for his sister Indubala and cousin Bhagwati for the recruitment exam.

The officer further said that Varsha took the exam for herself and also appeared as a dummy candidate for Bhagwati and Indubala. While all three cleared the recruitment exam, Varsha did not join the police force, but Bhagwati and Indubala did, he added.

Indubala and Bhagwati were undergoing training as sub-inspectors at the Rajasthan Police Academy. Singh said that a total of 15 trainee sub-inspectors and one serving sub-inspector have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

It is noteworthy that on Tuesday, the Special Operations Group (SOG) brought the main accused to Bharatpur, Harshvardhan Meena, in the paper leak case. A search operation was also conducted at the in-law's house of accused Meena in Milakpur on February 29.

An investigation was conducted at the house of information and public relations worker Manoj Meena, brother-in-law of the accused, and objectionable documents were seized.

