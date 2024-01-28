Loading...

Software Engineer Shot Dead By beau; Body Recovered From Hotel In Pune's Hinjewadi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 28, 2024, 9:28 PM IST

Software Engineer Shot Dead By Her Lover; Body Recovered From Hotel In Hinjewadi

As per preliminary investigation, the woman and her beau had a verbal spat following which the latter shot her with his pistol and fled the spot. The police nabbed the accused during a blockade on the Pune-Mumbai Highway.

​​Pimpri-Chinchwad (Pune): The Hinjewadi police in Pune recovered the body of a woman from an Oyo Hotel late on Saturday night and detained her alleged boyfriend in the case. According to sources, she was shot dead by him after a heated argument. The lover ran away and planned to go to Mumbai for shelter, but was nabbed. An investigation is underway.

The deceased Vandana Dwivedi was a resident of Uttar Pradesh and was in a relationship with Rishabh Nigam, a resident of UP. Nigam travelled from Lucknow to Pune to meet Dwivedi, who worked as a software engineer at Infosys. They went to Lakshmi Chowk late on Saturday night where they engaged in a verbal spat.

In a fit of rage, Nigam shot her with his pistol and absconded, leaving her in a pool of blood, the police said. However, he was arrested during a blockade on the Pune-Mumbai highway.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vishal Hire said that Nigam has not been taken into custody, but handed over to the Hinjewadi police. "The Hinjewadi police are investigating the incident to get to the roots of the case. They are trying to find out why the dispute between them took such an ugly turn and from where Nigam got the pistol."

Read More:

  1. Uttar Pradesh: Dejected Lover Strangles Woman To Death In Aligarh; Arrested
  2. Kanpur Woman Stabbed, Axed To Death By Boyfriend

TAGGED:

PuneMurderPune newsHinjewadi

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.