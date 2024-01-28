Software Engineer Shot Dead By beau; Body Recovered From Hotel In Pune's Hinjewadi

​​Pimpri-Chinchwad (Pune): The Hinjewadi police in Pune recovered the body of a woman from an Oyo Hotel late on Saturday night and detained her alleged boyfriend in the case. According to sources, she was shot dead by him after a heated argument. The lover ran away and planned to go to Mumbai for shelter, but was nabbed. An investigation is underway.

The deceased Vandana Dwivedi was a resident of Uttar Pradesh and was in a relationship with Rishabh Nigam, a resident of UP. Nigam travelled from Lucknow to Pune to meet Dwivedi, who worked as a software engineer at Infosys. They went to Lakshmi Chowk late on Saturday night where they engaged in a verbal spat.

In a fit of rage, Nigam shot her with his pistol and absconded, leaving her in a pool of blood, the police said. However, he was arrested during a blockade on the Pune-Mumbai highway.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vishal Hire said that Nigam has not been taken into custody, but handed over to the Hinjewadi police. "The Hinjewadi police are investigating the incident to get to the roots of the case. They are trying to find out why the dispute between them took such an ugly turn and from where Nigam got the pistol."