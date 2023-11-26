KANPUR WOMAN STABBED AXED TO DEATH BY BOYFRIEND

Kanpur: A woman was allegedly stabbed with a knife before being hacked to death with an axe by her boyfriend in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur this morning. Police said investigations are underway.

The incident took place at Rajepur village highway under the jurisdiction of Bilhaur police station area. The woman sustained to her injuries on the spot while the accused fled. Some passersby noticed the injured woman lying on the road and informed the police.

On reaching the spot, a team from Bilhaur police station recovered blood-stained knife and axe that were used for the murder and sent the body for post-mortem.

It has been learnt that the woman was going home on a bike with her brother-in-law. They were on Rajepur village highway when the woman's boyfriend, who was already hiding behind the bushes, came on a bike and stopped them. The accused then stabbed the woman several times and then hacked her to death with an axe. After this, he escaped while the woman died on the spot.

Bilhaur ACP Ajay Trivedi said that local people reported the incident following which, police and forensic teams reached the spot. With the forensic team's help, evidence has been collected from the spot and the case is being probed from all angles, Trivedi said.

"We are probing as to what had happened between the two. Also, the CCTV cameras of the nearby areas are being examined to identity the accused," police said.