UTTAR PRADESH DEJECTED LOVER STRANGLES WOMAN TO DEATH IN ALIGARH ARRESTED

Aligarh: In a shocking incident, which has come to light in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, a woman was allegedly strangled to death by her dejected lover days ahead of her arranged marriage in Barheti area of the district, police said. Police have launched an investigation into the incident following complaint by the family of the deceased woman.

An official said that the incident has come to light under the Quarsi police station limits. An official said that the woman, 24, a resident of a village, was having a love affair with Sanjeev Kumar alias Raja of Barheti village. On Thursday, Sheenu had gone to work in her field. She did not return home for a long time. After the woman did not return home, her brother Manoj along with his family started searching for her.

After a lot of search, the woman was found buried in paddy straw in front of Rajveer's house in the same village, an official said. The family immediately took the woman to the hospital for treatment. At the hospital, the doctors declared her dead, added the official. On receiving information, police also reached the spot.

The woman's brother Manoj has accused his sister's lover of murdering her. On the complaint of family members, Quarsi police station arrested the accused identified as Sanjeev Kumar alias Raj, resident of Barheti village, SP City Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said. According to the police, the accused was in love with the woman.

However, the family, which was averse to the relationship, had fixed the woman's marriage in another family. Police said that when the lover came to know about the marriage, he was agitated. After an argument with the woman, Sanjeev had called her behind Rajveer's house on Thursday. As soon as the woman arrived, the accused strangled her to death, said police.