Snowfall Blocks 232 Roads in Himachal Pradesh; Disrupts Power, Water Schemes

The maximum number of roads have been closed in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul Spiti district due to snowfall. Many areas were plunged into darkness as 1800 transformers remained disrupted. Also, water supply schemes were affected.

Shimla: Snowfall continued in the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh for the third consecutive day with the Meteorological Department issuing a red alert in the region.

A total of 232 roads, including four highways, were closed while electricity and water supply schemes remained disrupted across the state. A warning of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and snowfall has been issued by the Met Office.

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, till 10 am on Tuesday, a total of 232 roads were closed due to snowfall. Some of the key highways including NH-505, NH-003 in Lahaul Spiti district and NH-03 in Kullu had to be closed at Rohtang Pass and Jalori Jot.

The Lahaul Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh has been affected the most by snowfall. Here, 167 roads and two national highways are presently closed. Of which, 86 roads are in Lahaul sub division, 48 in Udaipur sub division and 31 in Spiti sub division.

Next, Chamba district of the state has 52 closed roads. Of these, 42 roads have been disrupted in Pangi sub division alone. This, apart, four roads and one national highway are closed in Kinnaur district. In Kullu, four roads including two national highways are blocked due to snowfall. Four roads are closed in Mandi district and one in Shimla district.

Apart from roads, snow has disturbed power supply as 1800 transformers remained disrupted across the state. The highest number of 706 transformers have become non operational in Chamba district followed by 315 transformers in Kullu district, 301 in Lahaul-Spiti, 130 in Kinnaur, 268 in Sirmaur and 80 in Mandi district.

The snowfall has led to a sharp dip in temperatures. In the upper reaches, people are being forced to stay indoor while vehicular movement has also been affected due to closure of several roads. This apart power supply and drinking water facilities have also been hit due to snowfall.

