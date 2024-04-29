Snake Fight Halts Vehicular Traffic in Uttarakhand; Video Goes Viral

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Snake Fight Halts Vehicular Traffic in Uttarakhand

In the video being widely shared on the Internet, the two snakes believed to have been driven out of the nearby forest due to a forest fire, are seen entangled in each other as vehicular traffic is halted along the road.

Srinagar, Uttarakhand: In a rather strange incident reported from Uttarakhand, vehicular traffic was halted along the Srinagar-Dang road due to a fight between two snakes in the district on Sunday. The video of the incident is being widely shared on the Internet.

Sources said that late on Sunday night, two snakes started fighting with each other on the road going to Dang as a result of which traffic on the road came to a grinding halt. Commuters traveling along the road stopped their vehicles to watch the strange fight. While some people started calling them ‘Naag Naagin’, others said these were ‘Ichchhadhari Naag, Manidhari Naag’ fighting with each other for territory.

One of the spectators passing by made a video of the fight of snakes with the video going viral on social media. In the viral video are seen entangled in each other fighting with each other while the people are seen watching the fight under the light of mobile phones and headlights of their vehicles.

It is believed that the two snakes might have been driven to the middle of the road from the nearby forest area where a raging forest fire has started which has destroyed trees besides harming the wild animals. Probably these snakes might have also come out of the forest to escape from the fire.

Pertinently, snakes are also a threat to human life in Uttarakhand. In the last three years in Uttarakhand, 85 people have died due to snake bites even as 369 others have been injured in the snake bite incidents. In the year 2021, 30 people died due to snake bites, while 119 people were admitted to the hospital due to snake bites. Likewise, in the year 2022, 30 people lost their lives and 113 people were injured due to snake bites.

Last year, a total of 25 people died due to snake venom and 137 were injured. The highest number of 90 cases of snake bites were reported in Pithoragarh district. The highest number of 24 deaths due to snake bites have occurred in the Terai East region of Uttarakhand.

  1. Read more: Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg
  2. Five-year-old Boy Hospitalised After Eating Snake in Bihar's Jamui

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.