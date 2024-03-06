Five-year-old Boy Hospitalised After Eating Snake in Bihar's Jamui

The mother of the child said that she came to know from locals that her son had eaten snake along with another child from the village and on returning home, his health deteriorated prompting them to take him to the local PHC. The boy was later referred to the Sadar Hospital where he is said to be out of danger.

Jamui: Call it the courage or naivety of the children, they first cooked the dead snake on fire and then ate it. The health of a 5-year-old child deteriorated after eating the snake in Jamui district of Bihar, sources said.

The incident has come to light at Khadui Bariyarpur village of Khaira block of Jamui. It is said that while playing, the two children cooked a dead snake in the fire and ate it. Ruby Khatoon, mother of the victim Farhad said that she came to know from locals of the village that her son was playing with a child of the same village.

While playing, the children cooked a dead krait snake in the fire and ate it, Khatoon said. Khatoon said when she asked her son about the incident, he got scared and did not talk about it.

Khatoon said that after returning home, Farhad's health deteriorated and they immediately took him to the local Khaira PHC. From the PHC, Farhad was referred to the Sadar Hospital for specialised treatment.

The doctor treating the child at the Sadar Hospital said that the child is now out of danger. Farhad's mother Ruby Khatoon has accused the other child of deliberately feeding the snake to her son. Ruby said, "The second child is older than my child Farhad. He has deliberately cooked and fed a snake to my child due to which his health has deteriorated."

There was no immediate comment from the police over the matter. The circumstances around the children eating the snake were also not immediately known.

