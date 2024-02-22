Shahi Idgah case: Allahabad HC to hear again plea challenging maintainability of suit on Friday

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court will hear again on Friday a plea challenging the maintainability of a suit seeking the removal of Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura which it claims has been built on 13.37 acre land of Katra Keshav Deo temple.

After hearing counsels of both sides, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain fixed February 23 as the next date of hearing in the case. On January 30, the high court had fixed February 22 for hearing the plea challenging maintainability of the suit and said objections to the plea have to be filed before February 22.

On January 17, the court had given time to the Hindu side to file its reply on the application of the Muslim side moved regarding maintainability of the suit. In May last year, the high court transferred to itself all 15 cases related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute. Notably, objections in some of the cases have been filed.