20 Stray Dogs Shot Dead in Telangana, Probe Initiated

Mahbubnagar (Telangana): Nearly 20 stray dogs were shot dead by unidentified persons in Telangana's Mahbubnagar district, police said. Probe is on to identify the culprits.

The disturbing incident took place at Ponnakalu village in Addakula mandal of Mahbubnagar district on Thursday night. According to an eye witness, unidentified miscreants came in a car with firearms and committed the crime. Police were informed on Friday morning.

Twenty dogs were found dead and five others were lying injured, police said. Neither police nor the villagers have any clue as to why the assailants came to the village in the middle of the night and shot at the dogs.

A team from Mahabubnagar under the leadership of inspector Rajendra Prasad reached the spot and inspected the surroundings where the attack took place. Later, Addakula SSI Srinivasulu collected details from the villagers.

Police are probing into the motive behind the incident and the empty cartridges found at the spot have been sent to the forensic laboratory for testing. The dead dogs were sent for post-mortem, which was conducted by the animal husbandry department.

It is being suspected that apart from succumbing to bullet injuries, a few of the dogs died due to poisoning. Investigations are underway, police added. A veterinary officer said that the five injured dogs were being treated.

Bhootpur CI Ramakrishna said that a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint by Ponnakal secretary Vijayaramaraju under section 429 (killing or maining animals) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Arms Act.