20 Stray Dogs Shot Dead in Telangana, Probe Initiated

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

20 Stray Dogs Shot Dead in Telangana, Probe on to Nab Culprits

Probe has been launched to identify the unidentified persons who killed the stray dogs at night. The motive behind the incident could not be ascertained yet, police said.

Mahbubnagar (Telangana): Nearly 20 stray dogs were shot dead by unidentified persons in Telangana's Mahbubnagar district, police said. Probe is on to identify the culprits.

The disturbing incident took place at Ponnakalu village in Addakula mandal of Mahbubnagar district on Thursday night. According to an eye witness, unidentified miscreants came in a car with firearms and committed the crime. Police were informed on Friday morning.

Twenty dogs were found dead and five others were lying injured, police said. Neither police nor the villagers have any clue as to why the assailants came to the village in the middle of the night and shot at the dogs.

A team from Mahabubnagar under the leadership of inspector Rajendra Prasad reached the spot and inspected the surroundings where the attack took place. Later, Addakula SSI Srinivasulu collected details from the villagers.

Police are probing into the motive behind the incident and the empty cartridges found at the spot have been sent to the forensic laboratory for testing. The dead dogs were sent for post-mortem, which was conducted by the animal husbandry department.

It is being suspected that apart from succumbing to bullet injuries, a few of the dogs died due to poisoning. Investigations are underway, police added. A veterinary officer said that the five injured dogs were being treated.

Bhootpur CI Ramakrishna said that a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint by Ponnakal secretary Vijayaramaraju under section 429 (killing or maining animals) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Arms Act.

Read more

  1. Telangana: Elderly Woman Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Kamareddy
  2. One-Year-Old Mauled to Death by Horde of Stray Dogs in Shamshabad
  3. Beyond Stereotypes: Hyderabad Man's Crusade Against Stray Dog Stigma and Neglect

TAGGED:

Stray DogsShot DeadTelangana

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.