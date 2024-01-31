Beyond Stereotypes: Hyderabad Man's Crusade Against Stray Dog Stigma and Neglect

Hyderabad man on a mission to Transform Lives of Stray Dogs

Hyderabad: In a heart-warming tale of compassion and courage, Raghuram, a 25-year-old resident of Hyderabad, is challenging societal fears surrounding stray dogs by dedicating himself to their welfare. The young man has taken on the responsibility of sheltering and caring for 72 stray dogs, challenging prevailing stereotypes and fears associated with these animals.

Born and raised in Rajahmundry, Raghuram's affinity for animals, particularly dogs and birds, developed from a young age. Despite carrying a professional background in network engineering and working in the corporate sector, Raghuram found solace in participating in animal rescue operations during his free time.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant shift in Raghuram's life, forcing him to leave his job. Undeterred by the challenges, he turned his attention to his true passion—caring for animals. As a freelancer, Raghuram manages to juggle his responsibilities as a network engineer while providing love and care to the stray dogs under his care

Raghuram's commitment goes beyond providing shelter and food; he actively participates in educating the community about stray dogs, challenging the negative perceptions surrounding them. His efforts are centered around providing proper nutrition and medical care to the dogs, which amounts to an expenditure of approximately one and a half lakhs per month

Two years ago, Raghuram, along with a group of like-minded friends, leased a space in the industrial area of Bachupalli to establish the "Jeeva Vatsalya Rescue Rehabilitation Center." The center not only houses dogs rescued from the streets but also attends to those injured in road accidents.

Currently providing shelter to 80 to 90 stray dogs, Raghuram emphasizes the importance of showing love and care to these animals, asserting that aggressive behavior is often a result of neglect and deprivation of proper food and water. Sterilization procedures are conducted before the dogs are released back into the city, contributing to population control and minimizing the risk of dog bites.

Raghuram encourages people to consider adopting stray dogs, emphasizing the good qualities of these animals and suggesting that focusing on them can help alleviate the issue of stray dogs in a metropolitan area like Hyderabad. He expresses his readiness to collaborate with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to address the challenges they face in controlling the stray dog population.

Looking towards the future, Raghuram envisions building a special hostel for stray dogs and seeks the support of donors to further his mission. Animal lovers and community members alike appreciate Raghuram's dedication to providing a better life for the voiceless and marginalized stray dogs in Hyderabad.