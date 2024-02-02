One-Year-Old Mauled to Death by Horde of Stray Dogs in Shamshabad

Rangareddy (Telangana): A one-year-old child was mauled to death by some stray dogs on Thursday at Sama Enclave in Rangareddy district of Telangana, bringing the menace of stray canines apparent. The child’s father lodged a complaint with the police and an investigation is underway to find out details of the case.

Police inspector, Sri K Raju, who is posted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGI), said the incident came to light after locals identified the body of the child and noticed dog bites on its body. Shamshabad Municipal Corporation on Friday took cognisance of the situation and the rising stray dog attacks in the area and deployed dog catchers to deal with stray dogs.

As per sources, the boy was living with his father Kolla Suryakumar in a hut near the roadside while his mother Yadamma was admitted to the hospital for childbirth. Both the parents were migrant workers and hailed from the Mahbubnagar district. The father was fast asleep when the child went out and was attacked by six stray dogs and died.

In the wee hours of Friday, the child's body was found and police were summoned. Suryakumar and Yadamma had two sons previously, and both of them died.

Locals have complained about the rising cases of stray dog attacks in the area. They are fearful of stepping out and are concerned about the safety of their children as well. They have also alleged that their complaints have fallen on deaf ears as authorities have done nothing in this regard.

Earlier, stray dogs attacked a 13-year-old girl in Pochampalli village, Manokondur Mandal while she was doing her homework outside her apartment building. Pradeep,40, was attacked and mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs a few days ago.