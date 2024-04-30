Child Among Six Dead after Truck Overturns on Car in Bihar's Bhagalpur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 30, 2024, 9:15 AM IST

A truck laden with goods lost control and fell on a car in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Monday late at night killing at least six people including a child.

A truck laden with goods lost control due to a tyre burst and fell on a car in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Monday late at night killing at least six people including a child.

Bhagalpur (Bihar): In a tragic accident, at least six people, including a child, lost their lives after a truck laden with goods lost control and fell on an SUV in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Monday late at night. The accident took place on National Highway 80, close to Aamapur village, within the jurisdiction of the Ghogha police station.

According to sources, the occupants in the SUV were part of a wedding party (baraat), who were travelling from Dhapari in Munger to Shrimatpur in Kahalgaon. According to reports, a speeding truck, laden with rods, overturned and fell into the car after suffering a tyre burst. Local authorities and residents, with the assistance of an earthmover, worked tirelessly to extricate the mortal remains of the victims from the wreckage.

The rescue operations continued late into Monday night. The bodies were removed from the scene and transported to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination, officials informed. Further updates are awaited.

Read More

  1. Chhattisgarh: 9 Including Women and Children Killed, 23 Injured as Goods Vehicle Crashes with Truck
  2. 4 Killed, 2 Missing in Road Accident in J-K's Ganderbal

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.