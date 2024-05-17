ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand High Court Imposes Rs 1000 Fine on Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(ETV Bharat file)

Jharkhand High Court advocate Dheeraj Kumar said that the High Court imposed the fine on the Congress leader due to a delay in filing his reply in the court, which provided him relief by staying the proceedings in the MP/MLA court in Chaibasa in connection with the alleged objectionable remarks against union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi for failing to file a reply in connection with the case related to objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Jharkhand High Court advocate Dheeraj Kumar confirmed that the court has imposed a fine of Rs 1000 on Gandhi and the next hearing in the case will be held after the summer vacation.

It is learnt that the fine has been imposed on Gandhi due to a delay in filing his reply after the High Court provided him relief in the case. The Jharkhand High Court had stayed proceedings against Gandhi in the MP/MLA Court in Chaibasa and had asked the Congress leader to file his reply in the case which he failed to do in time.

The case relates to the alleged objectionable remarks by Rahul Gandhi against Amit Shah during a presser in Bengaluru in 2018. A BJP worker named Pratap Kumar had filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi in the lower court of Chaibasa. However, Gandhi challenged the proceedings in the Jharkhand High Court.

During the presser, Gandhi had called Amit Shah, who was the BJP President at the time, an “accused” in a murder case. But the statement by Gandhi came about four years after a special CBI court in Mumbai discharged Amit Shah in a 2005 fake encounter case during his tenure as a minister of state for home in Gujarat.

After Gandhi's statement, BJP worker Pratap Kumar had filed a complaint in the lower court of Chaibasa, which had issued a bailable warrant against Rahul Gandhi in April 2022.

