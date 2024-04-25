Big Relief to Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi from Jharkhand High Court in 2018 Defamation Case

Ranchi (Jharkhand): In a major relief for Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Jharkhand High Court has stayed the ongoing proceedings against him in the MP-MLA court in the defamation case.

The HC issued a notice to the complainant, Pratap Katiyar and directed him to file the reply within two weeks. The MP-MLA court in Chaibasa district had issued a non-bailable warrant against Gandhi on February 27. To stop this, Gandhi had filed a petition in the HC.

In the complaint filed against Gandhi, Katiyar, a resident of Chaibasa, had alleged that Gandhi had made derogatory remarks against the then BJP national president Amit Shah in the Congress convention in 2018.

Rahul Gandhi had said that no murderer can become the national president in Congress. "Congressmen cannot accept a murderer as the national president, this is possible only in BJP," Gandhi said.

On this complaint case, Chaibasa Court had issued a bailable warrant against Gandhi in April 2022. No cognisance was taken from Gandhi's side on this. After this, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him again in February 2024.

Gandhi's advocate had applied to the court seeking permission to be physically present, but his application was rejected following which he reached the High Court. This case was first transferred to the MP-MLA court of Ranchi but later to Chaibasa.