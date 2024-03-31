4 of Family Die of Asphyxiation after Fire at House in Gujarat

author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 31, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

4 of Family Die of Asphyxiation after Fire at House in Gujarat

After the fire broke out, the victims of the family could not escape from the spot as they failed to locate the exit door after the power supply to the house went off following the blaze, police said.

Devbhumi Dwarka: Four members of a family, including an infant, died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out at their house in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district on Sunday, police said.

The blaze erupted on the first floor of the house located on Aditya Road in Dwarka city at around 3.30 am when five members of the family were sleeping, police inspector TC Patel said.

The family members could not escape as they failed to locate the exit door after the power supply to the house went off following the blaze, he said.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot after being alerted and found a couple, their 8-month-old daughter and the man's mother lying unconscious on the first floor of the house.

They were rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the official said. The man's grandmother, who was sleeping in a room on the ground floor of the house, escaped unhurt, he said.

The fire is suspected to have been caused due to a blast in an air conditioner after overheating, officials said. Forensic experts were engaged to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan Upadhyay (39), his wife Tithi (29), daughter Dhyana and mother Bhavaniben (69).

Read More

  1. Noida: Dumping Yard Blaze Simmers for 4th Day, 150 Firefighters on Spot
  2. Massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Alipur, no casualties reported

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.