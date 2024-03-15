Security Tightened in up for 1st Friday Prayers after CAA Notification, 12 People under House Arrest

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police have tightened security across all districts ahead of the first Friday prayers after notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) today.

Nearly 12 people, including Sumaiya, daughter of famous poet Munawwar Rana, who had protested against CAA in 2020, have been placed under house arrest in Lucknow. Police have conducted route marches in the sensitive areas of Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Moradabad and Muzaffarnagar. The DGP headquarters has asked police to remain alert in all the districts. This apart, police are talking to all the religious leaders and members of the peace committees. Also, all policemen who were on leave have been recalled to join duty and all leaves till Holi have been cancelled.

Around 5,000 people who created ruckus in the state in protest against CAA-NRC in 2019 and 2020 are under the scanner of UP Police. There were around 50,000 people who were involved in the violence at that time but, could not be identified. DGP Prashant Kumar said that police are ready to ensure law and order in the state.

The DGP headquarters has given instructions to monitor around 3300 people named in 509 FIRs registered in 2019 and 2020. Following which, the local police are keeping an eye on their movements and their activities on social media.

In 2019-20, a total of 509 cases were registered in 41 districts of UP including 16 in Lucknow, 34 in Kanpur, 22 in Aligarh, 47 in Muzaffarnagar, 35 in Firozabad, 13 in Meerut and 12 in Sambhal against those who committed violence against CAA-NRC. Chargesheets were filed in 406 cases and over 100 FIRs were registered in which, 3300 were named and 54545 were unknown. A total of 5836 people were arrested in different districts for committing violence.