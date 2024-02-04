Scientist Makes Paper From Water Hyacinth in Indore

Indore: A biologist from Kerala has come up with a unique solution for getting rid of water hyacinths that pose threat to environment and access to clean water. Dr Nagendra Prabhu has devised a mechanism to make paper from this invasive aquatic weed in Indore.

Water hyacinth has turned up as a major challenge as it causes harm to the ecosystem. Even after repeatedly being removed from water, the weed grows rapidly as soon the water level rises.

Dr Prabhu has come up with a solution to get rid of water hyacinths. Through a simple experiment, he has successfully converted the weed into paper. Not only is the quality of the paper good but it has an excellent appearance. Initially, he started the experiment in the rural areas and later shifted to his institute, Center for Research of Aquatic Resources. Also, he has trained villagers on the technique of making paper from water hyacinth.

Explaining the technique, Dr Prabhu said the weed is first taken out from the water and crushed in a mixer after which, it is boiled. A solution is prepared by mixing it with paper pulp. Next, it is filtered through a sieve and died. This pulp has a good quality and can be used for making many artistic items apart from paper, Dr Prabhu said.

"Through this technique, we can easily get rid of water hyacinth, make paper out of it and also other artistic items. Artists in Indore have started earning well by selling their items," Dr Prabhu said.

Dr Prabhu has received many awards from the Kerala government and the Government of India. Recently, he has bagged the 'Preventing Water Pollution' award under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).