Rebel BJP Leader Eshwarappa in no mood to soften, to File Nomination From Shivamogga on Friday

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

BJP Leader Eshwarappa

Adressing a presser in Shivamogga on Thursday, Eshwarappa refuted reports that he would back off from contesting the polls saying he had the support of his workers and not contesting the polls "will be an injustice to my workers".

Shivamogga (Karnataka): Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and rebel BJP leader K S Eshwarappa will file his nomination for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate today on Friday April 12.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa asserted he would file his nomination in the wake of speculation that he would back off from contesting the polls and said a large number of people would turn up in his support.

"Sit down to talk is now a finished chapter. I am not ready to negotiate with anyone. I have entered the electoral battleground. Thousands of people are working with me. If I go back it will be an injustice to my workers. It is like leaving them in the middle of the water. I will win this election," Eshwarappa said.

"Tomorrow, a large number of people from across the constituency will come as I will be filing my nomination papers. I was not sure that I would get such an overwhelming response during my election campaign," the veteran leader added.

"Everyone will come for the submission of nomination papers. Common people are star promoters for me. National and state leaders cannot come. However, Goolihatti Shekhar and N Veerappa, president of Madiwala society, have come. I have not called anyone,'' he said.

"Let Yediyurappa put his photograph in the middle and picture of his sons on either side and seek votes. We will see how many votes he will get. Yediyurappa had once quit BJP and formed Karnataka Janata Paksha (in 2012). All that he got was six seats," Eshwarappa added.

"Modi photo is in my heart. It cannot be differentiated. Who is he to tell me not to use the Modi photo? Who gave them the authority?'' he asked.

"Narendra Modi is a global leader. He is a role model for me. Let's see what the court says. Father and children should go with only their photos. Let's see how many votes they will receive," he said.

Eshwarappa rebelled against the party after BJP denied his son K E Kantesh a ticket from the Haveri Lok Sabha seat. He held former Chief Minister and BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa and his two sons B Y Raghavendra and B Y Vijayendra responsible for his son not being given a chance to contest. The BJP has fielded former CM Basavaraj Bommai from the Haveri Lok Sabha seat. Raghavendra is the BJP candidate from Shivamogga and Vijayendra is the party's state unit president.

Last Updated :Apr 12, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.