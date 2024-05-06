Reading Modi's Ayodhya Visit: What His Strategic Wooing of Voters in Uttar Pradesh Means

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Ayodhya, his first after the Ram temple consecration, is touted as a splendid spectacle symbolising a deep cultural and political significance of the ancient city.

PM Modi's first Ayodhya visit after the 'Pran Pratishtha' in January 22 generated enthusiasm. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited iconic Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Chief Priest of the temple, Acharya Satyendra Das said PM Modi performed puja as a common devotee.

"PM Modi visited the Ram Temple as a common devotee and offered prayers. He performed 'Dandavat Pranam' at the temple and also performed 'Aarti'. After this, PM Modi participated in a roadshow, where a huge gathering was present in his support," Acharya Satyendra Das was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The religious symbolism apart, it can be seen as a gesture underscoring more political urgency as the timing looks apt. During the third phase of Lok Sabha election on May 7, 10 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls as election campaigning in India's politically most crucial state reached a crescendo with all the political parties hitting top gear.

Against the backdrop of fervent devotion to Lord Ram, the roadshow just before the third phase of Lok Sabha election took on symbolic importance, blending religious sentiment with political messaging. Ayodhya will vote on May 20.

On PM Modi's Ayodhya visit, Ramesh Das, head priest of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, said, "The priests and the public of Ayodhya welcomed PM Modi on his arrival. The city was 'Rammay'... People from every community welcomed PM Modi with great enthusiasm. After PM Modi participated in the roadshow yesterday, a message was sent to the country that he is going to become the Prime Minister for the third time."

PM Modi accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a mega roadshow in support of BJP candidate from Ayodhya Lallu Singh on Sunday.

The event in Ayodhya on Sunday ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha polls underscored the intricate interplay between religion, identity, and electoral politics in the country.

The city was decked up with life-size cutouts of the Prime Minister and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and pictures of deities put up along the roads. The roadshow started from Sugriva Fort and ended at Lata Chowk via the Ram Path.

It took more than an hour to cover this two-kilometre jam-packed road as people warmly greeted the PM and the CM, voicing their support for them in this election. Along the entire route, people were chanting slogans in support of Modi-Yogi, and both leaders also greeted the supporters with folded hands and appealed for votes showing the 'lotus' flower. People kept chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' throughout the roadshow to greet the PM and the CM.

Along the route of the roadshow, the sound of conch shells echoed in some places, while women were performing the aarti of PM Modi and others. Artists also showcased glimpses of Awadh's culture through dance. In the roadshow, people and devotees from across the country thronged both sides of the streets in large numbers to catch a glimpse of PM Modi and CM Yogi. PM Modi visited Ayodhya for the third time in six months on May 5.

Focus on Ayodhya, projects

The Prime Minister visited Ayodhya on December 30, 2023, and announced development projects worth thousands of crores. He again visited Ayodhya for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, 2024.

Undeniably, the event is set to help the BJP amplify the Ram temple discourse. It goes without saying that Ayodhya, revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Hindus worldwide.

The Prime Minister's visit to the city carried immense symbolic weight amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The roadshow itself was meticulously planned, with thousands of enthusiastic supporters lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

The atmosphere was electric, evoking a sense of unity and purpose among the supporters of PM Modi. The roadshow gave the BJP the much-needed opportunity to seek to capitalise on the momentum generated by the Ayodhya visit.

By aligning himself closely with the Ram temple issue, PM Modi aimed to consolidate support among the Hindu electorate, showing the BJP as the party that stands for the protection and promotion of Hindu interests. According to analysts, the road show in Ayodhya was a strategic move to energise the BJP's voter base, particularly among the Hindu electorate.

By showcasing the fulfillment of PM Modi's promise of Ram temple construction and Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, and projecting itself as the custodians of Hindu interests, the BJP aims to consolidate its support in several constituencies across Indian states, especially in Uttar Pradesh where Ayodhya holds immense symbolic value. Political observers believe that PM Modi's roadshow in Ayodhya will put pressure on opposition parties to respond effectively.

Parties such as the Congress and regional players like the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party will now be forced to carefully navigate the religious and cultural sensitivities surrounding the Ram temple issue while also addressing broader concerns of governance and development, observers believe.

Needless to say, the symbolism of Ayodhya extends beyond Uttar Pradesh and could influence electoral dynamics in other parts of the country.

The BJP's narrative of cultural nationalism and the construction of the Ram temple resonate with majority Hindu voters nationwide, potentially impacting electoral outcomes in states beyond Uttar Pradesh. (With agency inputs)