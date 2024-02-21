Rajasthan: Three Labourers Killed, One in Critical Condition after 100-Tonne Rock Falls on Them

Sakdara (Rajasthan): Three workers died, two others suffered minor injuries and one was hospitalised after a 100-tonne rock fell on them inside a granite mine located near the Sakdara Village near the Gudi Endla Police Station on Wesnesday.

SP, Chunaram Jat and District Collector, Lakshmi Mantri rushed to the spot and took stock. As per police sources, they were buried under heavy blocks for one and a half hours. By the time they were rescued, their bodies were totally deflated. After being wrapped in clothes, they were rushed to the hospital.

The three deceased have been identified as Mahaveer Meena (20), Hemraj Meena (22), and Mohan Meena (21). Shravan (24) and Ishwar (24) suffered minor injuries and have been given first aid. Shanti Lal (25) is in critical situation and has been hospitalised in Jodhpur. The heavy rock slipped during stone cutting in the mine, officials said.

Head constable Amra Ram of Guda the Endala Police Station said that this accident took place in Mishri Mines around 10.30 am. The dead bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Bangar Hospital in Pali for post-mortem.

Another labourer Suresh, who witnessed the accident, said that six people were working in the mine when the huge block of stone broke from above and fell on them killing three on the spot and critically injuring one. Police officials said that the bodies of the three deceased were taken out of the mine after much effort. Further investigation is underway, police said.