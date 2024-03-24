Rajasthan: Five Including Two Brothers Killed after Being Crushed by Dumper

Jhalawar (Rajasthan): In a major accident, on the eve of Holi, five people including two biological brothers, died after engaging in a brawl in Bhawani Mandi, Jhalawar. The squabble broke out between two parties, late at night, in the Pagaria Police Station area's Vinayaka Fante village.

Police sources said that the five victims were reportedly on their way to the police station to file a report following the brawl. They was crushed beneath the dumper by rivals from an opponent party while riding their bikes.

The deceased have been identified as Bharat Singh, Veerap Singh, Toofan Singh, Govardhan Singh and Balu Singh. A case of murder has been registered against Dungar Singh and Ranjit Singh. The root cause of the quarrel is not yet known. Police are interrogating the villagers and are investigating the matter.

All five of them died on the spot. Panic spread like wildfire in the area as soon as word of the catastrophe spread with a huge mob gathering at the spot there. Given the circumstances, a large police force were rushed to the spot.

As per sources, there was personal rivalry among two parties in connection with a trivial issue in the vicinity of the Binayaga village. The argument got heated up and the verbal spat led to a serious fight. Following that, five members of one party were riding two motorcycles to the police station to file a case related to this.

Simultaneously, two individuals from the opposing side pursued them while wielding a dumper, ultimately crushing all five to death. Bhawanimandi Deputy Superintendent of Police, Prem Chaudhary said that preliminary investigation revealed a mutual dispute to be the cause behind the deaths. "Heavy police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order," he added.

Police have received a tip-off about the accused fleeing outside the border areas of the state, following which several police teams were rushed to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. "The bodies of the five deceased have been kept in the mortuary of the Community Health Centre. A police team including officials from Pagaria, Dag, Mishroli along with Additional Superintendent of Police, Chiranji Lal Meena is conducting the investigation," Chaudhary added.