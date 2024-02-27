Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Triggers Row by Calling Akbar 'a Rapist'

Jodhpur: Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar sparked a controversy by calling Mughal emperor Akbar 'a rapist'. He alleged that he used to run a 'Meena Bazaar' from where he used to pick up beautiful girls and women. Speaking at a review meeting on the curriculum in the state, Minister of School Education Madan Dilawar said, "When we were students, we read that Akbar was great, but he used to run a 'Meena Bazaar', handpicked beautiful girls and women and raped them. First of all, Akbar was an invader and had no connection with the people of our country. How can a rapist be great? He was a rapist, taking his name in India is a sin."

The minister also said Akbar was not great and asked for the removal of all those references from school textbooks that term him a “great personality”. On the mandatory conduct of 'Surya Namaskar' in Rajasthan schools, he said it is being implemented gradually. "In a few days, 'Surya Namaskar' will become a regular affair in all the schools," he said.

When asked about the transfer of teachers, Dilawar said that exams are going on currently and it would not be appropriate to transfer teachers. "Once the exams are over, we will begin the process of transfer," he added.