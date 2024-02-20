Maharashtra Govenment to Preserve Chhatrapati Shivaji’s Rich History: CM Shinde At Agra's Fort

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): The route through which Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj reached Maharashtra from Agra after escaping from the captivity of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb will be transformed into 'Shivaji Circuit', Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on the 394th Shiv Janmotsav ceremony organized at the Diwan-e-Aam of Agra Fort on Monday night.

The Maharashtra government will preserve every heritage related to Chhatrapati Shivaji along with the forts in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said. It is to be noted that for the second consecutive year, Chhatrapati Shivaji's birth anniversary was celebrated by the Ajinkya Devagiri Foundation and the Maharashtra Government at the Diwan-e-Aam of Agra Fort.

The CM, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, Chhatrapati Udayanraje Maharaj Bhosale, 13th descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Union Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Danve and Maharashtra Cultural Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar were present on the occasion.

Describing Agra Fort as a symbol of self-respect of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Fadnavis said the Diwan-e-Aam was not a popular spot until Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj reached there.

"It turned into Diwan-e-Khas when Shivaji reached there," he mentioned.

The Chief Minister said Shivaji Circuit will preserve the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and inform the youth about the rich past of the icon. He also asked the Cultural Minister to make a proposal within three days and reinstated that there was no shortage of money from the government's side.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde has declared 'Dandpatta', the main weapon of Shivaji Maharaj's armoury, as the state weapon.

This weapon, just like the sword of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is very flexible and sharp on both sides. Maharashtra Cultural Minister, Sudhir Mungantiwar, had proposed to declare Dandpatta as the state weapon. On this occasion, Chief Minister Shinde released a coffee table book titled, 'Maratha Empire Ka Chalan'.

The Diwan-e-Aam of Agra Fort echoed the slogan 'Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji'. Baghel suggested installing an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj every 50 km on the entire route of Shivaji Circuit adding that the 400th birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj will be celebrated in a grand style in Agra at Ramlila Maidan and Kothi Meena Bazaar.

It is understood that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was kept under 'house arrest' in Kothi Meena Bazaar and that is why the Uttar Pradesh government is setting up a museum dedicated to him in the market.

