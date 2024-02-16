Shivaji's Statue to Be Erected in London

Mumbai: A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be installed in London. This was decided at a meeting between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Lord Mayor of London Michael Mileni, who is on a visit to Maharashtra.

Shinde and Mileni held discussions on strengthening the relationship between London and Maharashtra. Issues pertaining to environment, clean energy, information technology and AI were taken up during the discussions.

At the meeting, Mileni expressed his desire to name the Artificial Intelligence Centre in London after 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' and it was welcomed by Shinde. Then, the CM proposed installing a statue of Shivaji Maharaj in London. Mileni immediately approved the proposal.

Shinde said that the relations between Maharashtra and London are good and efforts are on to enhance it further. He said that infrastructure projects like Mumbai Coastal Road and Atal Setu will be game changers.

Sharing his experience of traveling on Atal Setu, Mileni said it was a "grand and classy" ride. Shinde said Maharashtra is a good option for investors and preferred by entrepreneurs due to infrastructure, skilled manpower and industry-friendly environment.

British Deputy High Commissioner Harjinder Kang, Henry Lee, Abhijit Deshpande were also present at the meeting that was held at Varsha residence yesterday.