Soldiers Pay Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji at Loc in Kupwara in Sub-Zero Temperature

The Indian Army paid their homage and tribute to the fabled King and Warrior Chhatrapati shivaji on Shivaji Jayanti at Macchal near LoC. They gave a Guard of Honor amidst the snow laden surrounding, below 0 degree Celsius.

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): The Indian Army soldiers from the Maratha regiment organised a programme dedicated to celebrate and pay homage on Shivaji Jayanti also known as maharaj jayanti at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Kupwara, at Macchal, Jammu and Kashmir, situated on the India-Pakistan Line of Control.

The soldiers from the Maratha Regiment posted at the Line of Control at Macchal paid their respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj amidst snowfall laden surrounding and white ground all around in the vicinity, with temperature with the level of mercury below 0 degrees Celsius. They gave a Guard of Honor in memory of the renowned military leader and one of our most fabled King and warrior, followed by the traditional dance performed by the Maratha troops to enthuse the environment with the warrior spirit, followed by chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jaye".

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis participated in the celebrations of the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri Fort.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a 17th-century Indian warrior king who founded the Maratha Empire. He is considered to be one of the greatest warriors in Indian history. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary, or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, is commemorated every year on February 19.

