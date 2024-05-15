Raipur Teenager Dies During Working Out At Gym

Raipur: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old boy lost his life after collapsing during workout in a gym in Raipur on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The incident took place at Space Gym in Bhanpuri area under Khamtrai police station of Raipur this morning. The deceased, identified as Satyam Rahgadale, fainted while working out on the treadmill. He was taken to the hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead

Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. The exact cause of death has not been ascertained yet but investigations are on, the officer said.

Khamtrai police station in-charge Shivnarayan Singh said, "Satyam Rahgadale, resident of Dhanlaxmi Nagar of Bhanpuri, had come to Space Gym in Bhanpuri for workout this morning. He was working out on the treadmill when the incident took place. The cause of death is not clear yet. We are probing the matter."

A similar incident surfaced in Jagdalpur a month ago. Jagdalpur City SP Training IPS Udit Pushkar's health deteriorated while working out in the gym. He complained of severe breathing problem and was admitted to the hospital. His condition improved following treatment.

According to doctors people who do not exercise regularly are at a risk of having heart-related ailments if they suddenly start exercising. Vigorous exercises may often cause harm and one should get a health examination done before undertaking vigorous physical activity, they added.