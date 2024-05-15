ETV Bharat / state

Raipur Teenager Dies During Working Out At Gym

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Raipur Teenager Dies During Working Out At Gym
Teenager working out on treadmill dies(ETV Bharat/ File)

A teenager was working out on a treadmill in a gym when he suddenly collapsed and was declared dead after being taken to the hospital. Police said the exact cause of death is being investigated.

Raipur: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old boy lost his life after collapsing during workout in a gym in Raipur on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The incident took place at Space Gym in Bhanpuri area under Khamtrai police station of Raipur this morning. The deceased, identified as Satyam Rahgadale, fainted while working out on the treadmill. He was taken to the hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead

Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. The exact cause of death has not been ascertained yet but investigations are on, the officer said.

Khamtrai police station in-charge Shivnarayan Singh said, "Satyam Rahgadale, resident of Dhanlaxmi Nagar of Bhanpuri, had come to Space Gym in Bhanpuri for workout this morning. He was working out on the treadmill when the incident took place. The cause of death is not clear yet. We are probing the matter."

A similar incident surfaced in Jagdalpur a month ago. Jagdalpur City SP Training IPS Udit Pushkar's health deteriorated while working out in the gym. He complained of severe breathing problem and was admitted to the hospital. His condition improved following treatment.

According to doctors people who do not exercise regularly are at a risk of having heart-related ailments if they suddenly start exercising. Vigorous exercises may often cause harm and one should get a health examination done before undertaking vigorous physical activity, they added.

Read more

  1. Six Killed In Accident At Palnadu District In Andhra Pradesh
  2. Another Drowning Incident In Gujarat; Three Missing, Four Rescued Near Machchhu Dam In Morbi

TAGGED:

TEENAGER DIES DURING WORKINGWORKING OUT ON A TREADMILLCOLLAPSING DURING WORKOUTDEATH DURING WORKOUT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.