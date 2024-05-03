Rahul Gandhi's Double Standard Exposed: Wayanad Opponent and BJP Kerala State President

Kozhikode: As Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi filed nomination for the Rae Bareilly Lok Sabha seat, BJP Kerala state president and Wayanad BJP candidate K Surendran has attacked Gandhi who he said “used to claim that Wayanad was his family and it's like my second home” but “showed double-standard politics”.

“Rahul hid the fact that he will contest in another place till the election is over. If he had contested in Amethi, it would have been said to be a political mission, a constituency he had lost last time. Contesting in Rae Bareilly is cowardice, Rahul Gandhi will lose in Rae Bareilly,” said Surendran. "In Wayanad, he betrayed the IUML workers who worked day and night for him. He is an absconder. Wayanad will not be a safe seat for Congress for long," said Surendran.

After a long suspense, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi finally filed his nomination from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat on Friday. The Congress leader, a sitting MP from Kerala’s Wayanad was accompanied by sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi besides brother-in-law Robert Vadra and other Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

While Rahul filed nomination from Rae Bareilly, KL Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, who reached Amethi a day earlier, also filed the nomination papers from the Lok Sabha seat. Sharma will contest the seat opposite sitting BJP MP and union Minister Smriti Irani.