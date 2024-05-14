Punjab: 3 SFJ Operatives Held For Writing Pro-Khalistan Slogans

Bathinda: The Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested three operatives of banned outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), who allegedly wrote pro-Khalistan slogans in various places in Punjab and Delhi.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the arrest was made by Counter-Intelligence wing, Bathinda and Bathinda Police. "In a major breakthrough, Counter-Intelligence, Bathinda & Bathinda Police have arrested three SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at various public places including Bathinda, Punjab & Delhi, backed by New York-based mastermind Gurpatwant Pannu of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)," Yadav tweeted.

He further wrote, "The investigation has been carried out in a professional and scientific manner to solve the case. @PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to maintain peace & harmony in the state."

According to police, pro-Khalistan slogans were found at Jhandiwal Metro Station and Karol Bagh Metro Station on May 9. On April 27, slogans were found on the walls of the district administrative complex and court complex in Bathinda

Earlier, in a similar incident Moga Police found pro-Khalistan slogans at the ticket counter of Moga bus stand and nabbed some miscreants who had carried out the act in exchange of money. District Police chief J. Ilanchelian said police had then arrested two youths in this connection.

The accused were identified as Daljit Singh, son of Gurdev Singh, resident of Chuharchak and Pritpal Singh, son of Sukhchain Singh, resident of Gholi Khurd of Moga district.

Last year, similar slogans were found in Sangrur and three persons were arrested after examining CCTV footage from many areas. Pro-Khalistani and SFJ slogans were found on the outer walls and doors of the Kali Mata temple at Sangrur on June 19 and 20 and on the walls of the government offices on June 26 and 27.