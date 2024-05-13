Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Targeting Modi Appears on Pillars of Delhi Metro Stations

New Delhi: Pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans targeting India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on some pillars of the Karol Bagh and Jhandewalan Metro stations in Delhi, police said on Sunday. A senior police officer said that they informed the concerned authorities to remove the graffiti and slogans and an FIR has been registered in this connection.



"We have formed teams to probe the matter. Police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area and on the metro stations to identify the culprits and nab them," said the officer.

Reportedly, the slogans were written by supporters of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a banned Sikh separatist group based in the United States. PlayUnmute Fullscreen An FIR has been filed by the Delhi police, and CCTV footage of the two metro stations has been obtained from the Delhi Metro authorities.

A security guard at a building close to the Karol Bagh Metro station said that he noticed the writing in black paint on the pillars of the metro station when he came for duty on Sunday morning. "I came to duty at 8 am and saw that something was written in black colour on the pillars of the metro station. A huge crowd had gathered there and was reading the slogans," Bajrangi, the security guard, said speaking to ANI.

"These slogans may have been written at night because no one was there at that time and no one saw who wrote these slogans," he added. In a similar incident in January this year, the Delhi Police apprehended a man for his alleged involvement in making pro-Khalistani graffiti on walls in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area.

In August last year, the Delhi Police Special Cell detained two persons from Punjab in connection with pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans painted at more than five metro stations in Delhi. Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) criminalises and punishes making statements, speeches, or acts that have the effect of disturbing public tranquillity or law and order by promoting enmity or creating fear or alarm between classes of people on the basis of differences in religion, caste, language, or place of birth.

Section 505 of the IPC, on the other hand, criminalises making statements, reports, or rumours that encourage members of the armed forces or a police officer to refuse to perform their duty, encourage a person to commit offences against the state or disturb public tranquillity, and incite persons to disturb public tranquillity.

Last year, amid the NIA's countrywide crackdown on Khalistani agents and symapthisers across the country, similar pro-Khalistani graffiti was found on a flyover in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area. A case was registered by the Delhi Police then.

A video surfaced showing the graffiti on the flyover alerted the police. After the signage boards visible in the video, extensive search was launched in the area of North District.