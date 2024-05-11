NIA Prepares Dossier of Khalistani Terrorists and Gangsters Sheltering in Canada

New Delhi : Amid a diplomatic tussle between India and Canada following the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar at Ottawa, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has prepared a fresh dossier of Khalistani terrorists and gangsters who are operating their terror activities in India from Canada.

Sources in the security agency told ETV Bharat on Saturday that the dossier has been prepared on the direction of the Home Ministry. “The dossier has been prepared so that whenever necessary we can produce it at the international platform,” sources said.

Interestingly, India has earlier submitted such lists of terrorists wanted by India for their involvement in different terror related activities to the authorities in Canada as well as Five Eyes (FVEY).

The FVEY is an intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. These countries are parties to the multilateral UK-USA Agreement, a treaty for joint cooperation in signals intelligence.

The fresh dossier, according to the sources, named more than 10 such individuals who have been tagged as terrorists or gangsters by India. They have been found involved in different terror related activities.

In the said dossier, viewed by ETV Bharat, name of Lakhbir Singh is mentioned prominently. Since 2017 Singh has been staying in Canada. “He was involved in extortion, drugs business and targeted killing,” the dossier said. Lakhbir Singh is an absconder announced by NIA for his involvement in the Punjab police HQ attack by RPG.

The list also includes the name of Ramandeep Singh alias Raman who is connected with the Bhullar gang. Raman is the brother of jailed gangster Gagandeep Singh.

“He (Raman) operates terror activities in Punjab from Canada. In 2021 he was found involved in the killing of a Dera preacher and a priest. He is presently working as an agent for Khalistan Tiger Force and looking after recruitment processes for the organization,” the dossier said.

There are several designated terrorists and gangsters who went to Canada on student as well as visitor visas and got settled there.

Charanjeet Singh alias Rinku went to Canada on student visa from Bihala village of Barnala district in Punjab. Agencies are looking for him for his involvement with different crimes. Similarly, Gurpindar Singh alias Baba Dalla went to Canada on a visitor visa and settled there. “He was involved in different anti India activities,” the dossier said.

The dossier also includes names of Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, Sathvir Singh alias Waring, Swarnveer Singh alias Dillon who are involved in different kinds of terror and anti-India activities like extortion, recruitment process, drugs business among others.