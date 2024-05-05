Prajwal Revanna Likely to Fly Back to India and Surrender, Hints Senior JD-S Leader

Bengaluru: Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and the prime accused in the sex video scandal in Karnataka, is likely to surrender before the authorities on Sunday, a senior party leader hinted.

Former Karnataka minister, Janata Dal (Secular) MLA and Prajwal's father HD Revanna was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday, shortly after his request for anticipatory bail in a kidnapping case was rejected by a local court.

According to JD-S leader and former minister CS Puttaraju, Prajwal Revanna -- the sitting JD-S MP from Hassan -- is likely to fly down to India and surrender. However, Puttaraju did not disclose when Prajwal Revanna, who has reportedly fled from the country, will come to India and surrender.

"The SIT has arrested HD Revanna. He will abide by the law and complete the required legal procedures," he said. On Saturday afternoon, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex video scandal involving Prajwal Revanna arrested his father H.D. Revanna following the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea in a victim kidnapping case. According to another source, he may surrender at any one place among three places such as Bengaluru, Mengaluru and Goa.

Meanwhile, the SIT has reportedly tracked the movement of Prajwal Revanna in Hungary's capital city Budapest. The SIT is coordinating with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue a Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna to track his movements. H.D. Revanna has been named as the prime accused in a sexual harassment case lodged at Holenarasipur Town police station, and for the kidnapping of a victim of the sex video scandal involving his son at the K.R. Nagar police station.

Both the complainants worked as domestic helpers at H.D. Revanna’s house. The cases are now being investigated by the SIT. On Saturday, the SIT traced the kidnapped woman to a farmhouse belonging to H.D. Revanna's PA in Mysuru district, and her confessions are likely to further strengthen the case against the former JD-S minister and his son.