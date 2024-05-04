Karnataka 'Sex Scandal': H D Revanna Arrested From Father Deve Gowda’s Residence in Kidnapping Case

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka minister and Janata Dal (Secular) MLA H D Revanna was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday, shortly after his request for anticipatory bail in a kidnapping case was rejected by a local court.

Sources said that H D Revanna was arrested from the residence of his father and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda in Bengaluru's Padmanabhanagar locality. He was taken to the SIT office on the premises of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

SIT Takes H D Revanna Into Custody From ex-PM Deve Gowda's Residence (Video: ETV Bharat)

H D Revanna opened the door himself and walked out with the SIT officers towards their vehicle. He did not make any remark at the time of his arrest. The SIT officers reached the former PM's residence soon after the court turned down his anticipatory bail plea in a case related to the kidnapping of a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by his son Prajwal Revanna.

Revanna and his son Prajwal also face allegations of sex assault. The fresh kidnapping case was lodged based on a youth's complaint alleging that his mother was abducted after a video of her being allegedly tied and raped by Prajwal emerged. The case was registered late evening of May 2.

Revanna, who is a JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipura constituency in Hassan district, is the elder brother of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

His son Prajwal, the sitting JD(S) MP from Hassan, is facing allegations of sexually abusing women. The state government constituted the SIT to probe the case after scores of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP started making the rounds in recent days. He was the NDA candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency where polling was held on April 26. JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year.

A case of molestation was already registered against the father-son duo at Holenarasipura police station. In this latest case lodged on May 2 night, the 20-year-old complainant from Krishnaraja Nagar town in Mysuru district said his mother was kidnapped by Revanna. He said six years ago his mother worked at Revanna's residence in Holenarasipura. Three years ago, she quit the job and returned to her hometown.

About five days ago, Revanna's confidant Sathish Babanna came to his house and said police may come to them for an inquiry and they should not reveal anything. On April 29 at about 9 pm, Sathish Babanna came to our house and said if your mother is caught then you will be in trouble and you may all go to jail. Revanna has asked me to take you. He then took her on a motorcycle, the complainant said.

He said he has no clue where his mother has been taken away. However, on May 1, he said he received a call from his friends who told him that a video has surfaced showing his mother was tied with a rope and Prajwal allegedly raped her.