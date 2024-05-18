ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kattappa to Turn Modi: Sathyaraj to Play Titular Role in Upcoming Biopic on Prime Minister

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 18, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

Veteran actor Sathyaraj, known for Baahubali's Katappa, will portray PM Narendra Modi in an upcoming biopic. This follows previous depictions or PM Modi by actors like Vivek Oberoi and Rajit Kapoor.
PM Modi, Sathyaraj (ANI)

Hyderabad: Veteran South Indian actor Sathyaraj, best known for his iconic role as Katappa in the blockbuster Baahubali series, is gearing up to portray Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an upcoming biopic. The buzz around upcoming biographical drama increased after industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared a related post on social media.

Details about the upcoming biopic are kept under wraps except the casting of Sathyaraj in titular role. Sathyaraj's portrayal of Modi adds to the growing trend of films exploring contemporary Indian political figures and the nation's significant milestones under Modi's leadership. Details about the biopic are yet to be unveiled, but anticipation is high given Sathyaraj's impressive track record and the enduring popularity of Modi's story.

This isn't the first time PM Modi's life has been depicted on screen. In 2019, actor Vivek Oberoi portrayed him in a biographical film directed by Omung Kumar. Moreover, various other actors like Mahesh Thakur, Lalji Deoria, Rajit Kapoor, and KK Shukla have depicted Modi in different projects, including online series and regional films.

As cinema continues to reflect current events and historical achievements, the portrayal of political figures like Modi offers audiences insights into the complexities of leadership and the socio-political landscape of modern India.

